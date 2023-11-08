On The 'Disinflation Train': Is This The End Of The Line For Rate Hikes?

Funtap

By Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist

In New York City, one of the best-known subway lines is the D Train, an express line that runs from the Bronx to Manhattan to Brooklyn. But in my lexicon, there is another 'D' Train. In fact, for a while now, I've been answering questions about inflation by saying "We're on the D Train." Why? I believe developed economies are on the disinflation train, which is providing express transportation to the end of the rate hike cycle - and ultimately, the start of rate cuts.

I've also said that not every data point would perfectly support the disinflation narrative, but if we look at all the data as a whole, we would see Western developed economies are cooling and there is a strong disinflationary trend underway. I think this is coming to fruition. Just consider the data we have seen recently.

Europe, Canada, and the US appear to be experiencing disinflation

The eurozone composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October clocked in at 46.5, which is down from 47.2 in September, suggesting the economy weakened further at the start of the fourth quarter after contracting in the third quarter. 1 The press release noted that this "in part reflected a cooling of a post-pandemic surge in spending on travel and recreation." 1

Central banks recognize the disinflation trend

As a result of this disinflation trend, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept US interest rates steady at its November meeting - a dovish pause. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jay Powell certainly reserved the right to hike rates again, but my view continues to be that the Fed is very likely done with rate hikes. Key points7:

Powell was positive about the moderation in wage growth: "…wage increases have really come down significantly over the course of the last 18 months to a level where they're substantially closer to that level that would be consistent with 2 percent inflation over time." This adds to the case for a continued pause in December that, in the rearview mirror, turns into the end of rate hikes.

On the topic of a high 10-year US Treasury yield helping to tighten financial conditions and serve as a substitution for more rate hikes, Powell said he wants to see persistent changes in financial conditions that are material. He said he wants to see higher longer-term rates not connected to expectations of higher fed funds rates - although he acknowledged that currently seems to be the case. He also said he believes US mortgage rates at current levels could have a rather significant impact on housing. However, he tried to leave the door slightly open to more rate hikes by saying that he's not sure financial conditions are restrictive enough to finish the fight against inflation.(Although I believe he is just saying that to try to keep a lid on financial conditions and prevent them from rising prematurely.)

Powell noted it takes time for the effects of monetary policy to show up in the economy, so the Fed slowed its rate hikes this year to give it time to assess. This suggests a "prolonged pause" going forward (which would, in the rearview mirror, represent the end of the rate hike cycle).

Powell was rather dismissive of the Fed's September "dot plot" which showed a possible rate hike in December and only two implied rate cuts for 2024, saying that "the efficacy of the dot plot decays over three months" and that it's "not a promise or plan of the future."

Powell made it clear that he is wedded to continuing quantitative tightening at its current pace. Something has to give since he has said he wants to proceed cautiously - so that also suggests to me foregoing any more rate hikes.

The Bank of England (BOE) also decided to keep rates steady at its last meeting. The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep its policy rate on hold at 5.25%, recognizing that the risks of overtightening policy are increasing. This follows both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada's decisions last week to keep policy rates static.

As Bank of England member Swati Dhingra recently noted, there are long lags between monetary policy decisions and their impact on the economy. She suggested that the UK economy currently only reflects a small portion of all the BOE hikes in this cycle. As I have said, the lagged effects of monetary policy should be an important consideration for central bankers; it is the prism through which they should view the economy and inflation and consider next steps. And I believe more are starting to do just that.

Markets have started to absorb what central banks are saying

Markets are finally getting the memo that central banks could very likely be done hiking rates. The 10-year US Treasury yield eased significantly the week ending Nov. 3, starting with the underwhelming ISM Manufacturing PMI, then the dovish Fed meeting, and then the tepid jobs report.8 Other long bond yields also followed this trend, from 10-year UK gilt yields to 10-year German bund yields.9

What does that mean? It means that it is highly unlikely we see any more rate hikes from Western developed central banks. And we could see rate cuts coming soon; I believe central bankers "doth protest too much." Yes, they would like to keep rates higher for longer, but if the cumulative effects of rate hikes already enacted will soon have far more of an impact on inflation and growth, that may mean they must start cutting sooner - and that likely could start with the Bank of England.

What we know is that in recent tightening cycles, the Fed has started to cut rates within eight months of their last rate hike. With the Fed's last rate hike in July, that suggests a cut could happen in the second quarter.

Could oil prices slow the disinflation train?

Yes, there are risks to the view that disinflation will continue - specifically higher crude oil prices. However, as I have noted before, higher oil prices have taken time to seep into core inflation. In the meantime, they can reduce spending power and, thereby, tamp down consumer demand, helping do some of the Fed's work for it. And luckily, we have actually seen oil prices retreat in recent days.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, I anticipate volatility because there is still significant monetary policy uncertainty (and other geopolitical uncertainties). That means we could still see yields trade in a wide range, and we could see a 'good macro news is bad market news' scenario play out in the near term. But risk appetite is edging up as each day likely brings us closer to the definitive end of rate hikes (and, arguably soon thereafter, the start of rate cuts…).

Dates to watch

Date Report What it tells us Nov. 6 Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes Gives further insight into the central bank's decision-making process. Nov. 7 Reserve Bank of Australia Monetary Policy Decision Reveals the latest decision on the path of interest rates. Nov. 7 UK GDP Measures a region's economic activity. Nov. 7 UK Industrial Production Indicates the economic health of the industrial sector. Nov. 10 Michigan Inflation Expectations (preliminary) Tracks consumer sentiment regarding inflation. Ongoing Several speeches from Fed Chair Powell and other FOMC members Gives further insight into the views of Federal Reserve members. Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global/Hamburg Commercial Bank, as of Nov. 6, 2023 Source: Eurostat, as of Oct. 31, 2023 Source: Statistics Canada, as of Nov. 3, 2023 Source: Statistics Canada, as of Oct. 17, 2023 Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nov. 3, 2023 Source: Institute for Supply Management, as of Nov. 3, 2023 Source: Transcript of Fed Chair Powell's Press Conference, Nov. 1, 2023 Source: Bloomberg, Nov. 3, 2023 Source: Bloomberg, Nov. 3, 2023

