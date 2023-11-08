Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alliance Resource: Coal Miner With Solid Financials And Exceptional Dividend Yields

  • ARLP is among the largest coal miners in the US. It has mines in Illinois and Appalachia. The company produces thermal and metallurgical coal primarily for US customers.
  • What I like about ARLP is the high percentage of insider ownership and managers' long history with the company. The company's top three executives own 16.5% of the shares.
  • The company trades below its historical EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA peaks. Ranked against US energy stocks and the US broad equity market, ARLP stock is cheaper, being in the lower percentiles.
  • ARLP is among the best in class, with an 11.6% dividend yield and 3.0 EV/EBITDA. The company deserves a buy rating due to its qualities.

The pundits say investing in coal is not politically correct. However, coal miners are among the best-kept secrets. I have written an article on Australian coal miner Whitehaven (OTCPK:WHITF). Today, I analyze Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP).

I am a voracious reader and self-thought investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 4:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (415)
Thank you for the article are there any good Coal ETFs?
