Tile Shop Holdings: Clear Winner In Home Improvement Space Once Housing Sector Turns Around

Nov. 08, 2023 4:14 AM ETTile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH)FND, MHK
Donovan Royal profile picture
Donovan Royal
Summary

  • Tile Shop's management of seasoned industry professionals is doing a good job in today's weak macro environment.
  • Tile Shop has aligned costs to match declining sales, and has a strong balance sheet with little debt.
  • Pro-focused business still has untapped potential for more Pro sales.
  • The company is testing a smaller store format, lower-priced mid-market products, and has many options for future growth.

interior design material samples for decoration consists wooden vinyl and laminated flooring tiles, stone tile, quartz, stainless, leather laminated isolated on background with clipping path.

Wongsakorn Dulyavit/iStock via Getty Images

Back in 2020, right as COVID hit, I was sure that Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) was a goner: two straight years of negative comps, a disastrous ERP implementation, had delisted and deregistered from NASDAQ, and seen gross margins fall

Donovan Royal profile picture
Donovan Royal
Import Consultant.  Founder and former President of one of the fastest growing retail flooring companies in the USA (two-time Inc500 award recipient.) Former analyst for large institutional broker/dealer with interests in emerging markets. SOA Exam P1 certified.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TTSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
bmc123
Today, 4:41 AM
Premium
Thanks for the write up. I don't feel so alone now! :-)
