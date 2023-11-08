Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Air Lease: A Strong Quarter But Balance Sheet Repair Delays Upside

Nov. 08, 2023 4:40 AM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • Air Lease stock rallied 1% following strong quarterly results, and while shares have lagged, they are cheap.
  • The Company's revenue rose by 17% to $659 million as air travel recovered and it grew its flight due to deliveries of new planes.
  • The shortage of new planes and strong lease rates provide opportunities for AL to re-lease existing planes and generate strong cash flow.
  • Its focus on deleveraging while AerCap buys back stock means its valuation gap is likely to persist next year.

Airplane flying over tropical sea at sunset

murat4art

Shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) have been a mixed performer over the past year, rising by about 6% but lagging the broader market. On Monday, they rallied 1% following a strong set of quarterly results. I believe the position is favorably positioned, and the stock

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.98K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.