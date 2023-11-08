Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freshpet: Pet Market Is Lucrative But Patience Is Key

Nov. 08, 2023 4:53 AM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Freshpet’s revenue has grown exceptionally well, with a CAGR of +28%. This is driven by management’s aggressive go-to-market strategy in conjunction with a compelling product.
  • We believe the pet market, in general, is highly lucrative, with management taking the necessary steps to grow the awareness of its value proposition to exploit this.
  • FRPT is being disrupted by macroeconomic conditions, contributing to “teething” issues that come with fast-growth companies. We are seeing good progress toward its medium-term goals through scaling.
  • We expect the company to maintain its growth and likely normalize at a superior financial level to its peers. This comes with material uncertainty, however.
  • Freshpet is attractively priced so long as its growth can be maintained, which we suspect is possible. Given the macroeconomic environment and the cost of capital, a cash-burning investment is not a wise choice currently.

Morning with my pet in our kitchen

AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is a high-potential business that is delivering as we would expect. It is scaling well and due to its premium nature, is investing heavily in marketing to ensure

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.56K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FRPT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.