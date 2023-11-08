Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Henderson Land Gets $7.7 Billion Helping Hand In Drive To Become New 'King of Central'

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Lee Shau-kee has extended the developer HK$60 billion in loans as it expands its land holdings through pricey purchases in Hong Kong’s Central business district.
  • Hong Kong’s Henderson Land has received $7.7 billion in loans from majority shareholder Lee Shau-kee with no collateral requirement or fixed repayment period.
  • The Hong Kong developer had net liabilities of HK$77.9 billion at the end of June and a net liability ratio of just 24%.

Construction industry and engineering in post-recession period

Drazen_

Mainland Chinese developers have come under the global spotlight lately as many get crushed under huge piles of debt accrued during China's real estate boom of the last three decades. Their peers in Hong Kong, an adjacent but separate market, are also

Bamboo Works
