Investment Thesis

Last time I talked about Uber (NYSE:UBER), I discussed about how the growth seen in Uber One and Uber's Advertising division make them strong growth catalysts for the company. In this article, I dissect Uber's Q3 numbers and analyze the key takeaways from what was yet another impressive quarter.

Q3 Highlights

Uber may have missed analyst expectations but it had an impressive quarter nevertheless, as it delivered a second consecutive profitable quarter and took a major step towards being included in the S&P 500. More specifically, while the company's revenues came in at $9.29 billion and were up 11% Y/Y, they missed analyst expectations by $250 million. Q3 EPS came in at $0.10, missing analyst estimates by $0.02.

Uber's gross bookings grew 20% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, coming in at $35.3 billion. Trips during the quarter came in at 2.4 billion, which represents a Y/Y growth of 25% and translates to roughly 27 million trips per day, on average. The company continues to be a cash-flow machine, with Q3 FCFs coming in at $905 million and the company finishing the quarter with $5.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Uber's Machine Learning Algorithms Should Boost Efficiency

It may not be as eye-popping as AI, but one of the buzzwords used by Uber management was machine learning. During the earnings call, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi outlined how the company was deploying machine learning technology to make the on-boarding process more effective and efficient.

Machine learning uses copious amount of data to generate patterns, and given Uber's scale and reach, the company is in a unique position to gather larger sets of data than its competitors, thereby improving the accuracy of results, which subsequently allows the company to cut costs and generate efficiency. Uber already saw its expenses, as a percentage of gross bookings, decrease in the quarter gone by. The increased efficiency resulting from leveraging machine learning algorithms should allow the company to further decrease expenses in the coming quarters.

Furthermore, the company, thanks to machine learning, is also able to better price the trips for drivers, thereby enabling them to better understand the feasibility of their trips. Moreover, machine learning algorithms would also be able to match certain trips to certain drivers based on the patterns generated from Uber's large datasets, which further improves driver experience. The incentives, which Uber had to rely upon to boost driver supply, are already decreasing. Improved driver experience, as a consequence of machine learning, will only help the company with driver retention, relative to its peers, thereby eliminating the need for such incentives in the future.

Uber One and Advertising Business Exceeding Expectations

Yet another key takeaway from Uber's quarter was the continued growth seen in Uber One and Uber's Advertising business. Uber has now expanded the membership program to 18 of its markets, which has resulted in 15 million Uber One memberships. It is not only the rapid increase in membership that is promising, but also the fact the Uber One members continue to spend nearly 4 times more than non-members across its markets. In addition, the company has not experienced any issues with member retention.

Uber's advertising business continues to expand impressively. In the quarter gone by, the company saw active advertising merchants exceed 445,000, which represents a Y/Y growth of over 70%. Advertising revenue also helped to improve the adjusted EBITDA margins of the Delivery segment, with the Delivery adjusted EBITDA margins coming in at 2.6% of Gross bookings, compared to 1.3% during the same period last year and 2.1% in the previous quarter.

As mentioned earlier, Uber One and Uber's advertising business are, in my opinion, two major levers of the company's next leg of growth. Based on the evidence seen from the latest quarter, they are on track to be exactly that.

Uber Could Initiate a Dividend or a Buyback

While this is purely speculative, based on the management's remarks during the earnings call, it appears that Uber is mulling whether to initiate either a dividend or a buyback in the not-too-distant future. Given that the company is now eligible for inclusion into the S&P 500 and on track to achieve investment grade status, there is every possibility that the company could capitalise on this moment and initiate either a dividend or a buyback, which could attract even the income-loving investors.

Does Uber need to initiate a dividend or a buyback? Not necessarily. However, given the positive investor sentiment and given that it could be attracting a lot of mutual fund attention when it does get into the S&P 500, it would make sense to undertake a mechanism of returning capital to its shareholders.

Valuation

Forward EV/EBITDA Multiple Approach Price Target $54.00 Projected Forward EV/EBITDA multiple 27.2x Projected FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $4.02 billion Cash & Cash Equivalents $5.2 billion Long-Term Debt $6.85 billion Click to enlarge

Source: Refinitiv, Uber's Q3 Press Release, and Author's Calculations

UBER expects Q4 gross bookings to come in between $36.5 billion and $37.5 billion, which would result in FY23 gross bookings of $137 billion. The company expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to come in between $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion. Given the growth catalysts, I have assumed the higher range of the guidance, which would result in an FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $4.02 billion.

The company is currently trading at a forward EV/adjusted EBITDA of 27.2x, according to Refinitiv. At this multiple, it will give the company an Enterprise Value of $109.3 billion. After adding the cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 billion and subtracting the long-term debt of $6.85 billion, we get a total equity value of $108 billion. The company has 2 billion shares outstanding, which results in a target price of $54, an 8% upside from current levels.

Although from a valuation perspective, there is limited upside from current levels, I do expect positive momentum for the stock in the medium term ahead of a potential inclusion to the S&P 500.

Risk Factors

The risk factors for UBER have not changed drastically since my last article. More specifically, Uber Freight continues to underperform, and although there are some positives emerging for the division, the overall picture remains bleak in the short-term for the division.

Then there's the increased stock-based compensation, which was once again seen in the current quarter, primarily in the R&D segment. How the company manages this expense will determine a long way towards generating profitability on traditional metrics.

Finally, Uber is seeing a management shakeup with CFO Nelson Chai deciding to step down and being replaced by Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who was previously the CFO of Analog Devices. Any form of management shake-up needs to be treated with caution in my opinion.

Concluding Thoughts

UBER delivered yet another impressive quarter. Although both the top and bottom lines missed expectations, it was a second consecutive quarter of profitability, a giant step towards being included in the S&P 500, and one that experienced phenomenal growth both in terms of gross bookings and active consumers.

Mobility and Delivery continue to dominate and the growth seen in Uber One and the company's advertising business are already exceeding expectations. While it may not attract as much investor attention as AI, the company's ability to leverage machine learning algorithms to reduce costs and improve driver experience is something that deserves plaudits and could allow the company to not only retain its drivers but also help it to deliver strong profitability in the quarters to come.