How Green Innovation Can Stimulate Economies And Curb Emissions

Nov. 08, 2023 6:34 AM ETACES, BNE, CTEC, DRIV, ERTH, FAN, WNDY, SMOG, GRID, GRN, GRNTF, ICLN, KRBN, NLR, PBD, PBW, QCLN, RNRG, TAN, RAYS, CNRG, CRBN, SOLR
Summary

  • Making low-carbon technologies cheaper and more widely available is crucial to reducing harmful emissions.
  • Some of the most effective policies to stimulate green innovation include emissions-trading schemes that cap emissions, feed-in-tariffs, which guarantee a minimum price for renewable energy producers, and government spending, such as subsidies for research and development.
  • Countries that introduce climate policies see more imports of low-carbon technologies and higher green FDI inflows, especially in emerging market and developing economies.

Crystal Earth On Soil In Forest With Ferns And Sunlight - Environment, save clean planet, ecology concept. Earth Day banner with copy space.

Boy Wirat/iStock via Getty Images

By Zeina Hasna, Economist, Research Department, International Monetary Fund; Florence Jaumotte, Division Chief, Structural and Climate Policies Division, IMF Research Department; and Samuel Pienknagura, Senior Economist, Structural and Climate Policies Division, IMF Research Department

iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

