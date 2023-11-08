Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q3 2023 Midstream Dividend Recap: MLPs Bring The Growth

Nov. 08, 2023 6:15 AM ETAMNA, LNG, MPLX, WES, GLP, HESM, DKL, ET, TRGP, PAA, PAGP, AMLP, MLPB, AMJ, MLPR
Tom Lydon profile picture
Tom Lydon
78.42K Followers

Summary

  • Strong dividend growth trends for energy infrastructure companies continued in 3Q23, underpinning the healthy yields offered by midstream/MLPs.
  • On a year-over-year basis, over 91% of the broad Alerian Midstream Energy Index by weighting grew their dividends.
  • Dividend growth is expected to continue, enhancing healthy yields and adding to total return.

Magnifying glass on financial chart

deepblue4you

Yields in the midstream/MLP space have been attractive to investors looking for income. Importantly, generous yields get bolstered by strong dividend growth trends, as midstream/MLPs prioritize returning excess cash flow to investors. Dividend growth continued for 3Q23, mostly driven by MLPs, though a corporation had

This article was written by

Tom Lydon profile picture
Tom Lydon
78.42K Followers
Tom Lydon is editor and publisher of ETF Trends, a website with daily news and commentary about the fast-changing trends in the exchange traded fund (ETF) industry. Mr. Lydon is also CEO of Global Trends Investments, an investment advisory firm specializing in the creation of customized portfolios for high-net worth individuals. He has been involved in money management for more than 25 years. Mr. Lydon serves on the Board of Directors for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. and Guggenheim Investments. In early 2010, Mr. Lydon helped create the CNBC Model ETF Portfolios. Mr. Lydon is the author of The ETF Trend Following Playbook, as well as iMoney: Profitable Exchange-Traded Fund Strategies for Every Investor. He is Co-Founder of Virtual Summits, educational virtual events for financial advisors. Visit his site: ETF Trends (http://www.etftrends.com/) ETF Virtual The ETF Virtual Summit is the largest exchange traded fund (ETF) investment conference in the world. ETF Trends and RIA Database host this complimentary, interactive conference that exists completely online. The virtual showroom features keynote speakers, panel webinars, an exhibitor hall, a networking lounge and hot topic forums. Designed exclusively for Financial Advisors, this conference allows you to interact with experts in the ETF industry in a unique, virtual environment, avoiding the hassles and costs of traveling. Details on the conference, including agenda, past attendee statistics and sponsor information can be found at www.ETFVirtual.com. Alts Virtual The Alts Virtual Summit is the leading Alternative Investment conference for financial advisors. ETF Trends and RIA Database host this complimentary, interactive conference that exists completely online. The virtual showroom features keynote speakers, panel webinars, an exhibitor hall, a networking lounge and hot topic forums. Designed exclusively for Financial Advisors, this conference allows you to interact with experts in the Alternative Investment industry in a unique, virtual environment, avoiding the hassles and costs of traveling. Details on the conference, including agenda, past attendee statistics and sponsor information can be found at www.AltsVirtual.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMNA--
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
LNG--
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
MPLX--
MPLX LP
WES--
Western Midstream Partners, LP
GLP--
Global Partners LP
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.