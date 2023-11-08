SPY: Don't Believe Mr. Market And Stay On The Sidelines
Summary
- In this article, I scrutinize prevalent bullish arguments and present contrasting viewpoints. Read on.
- The belief that the FOMC will cut interest rates in the coming year and the strength of the US economy support a bullish outlook. Technicals play in sync.
- I'm skeptical of these arguments, citing concerns about earnings growth and the potential for a shift in economic data.
- In my opinion, the market is simultaneously pricing in 2 contradictory events, which should lead to repricing and subsequent correction.
- I'd recommend staying on the sidelines when it comes to SPY and most other broad market ETFs with high allocation to tech stocks.
Introduction
I try to update my macro calls for the broad market S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SPX) (SP500) every month because important macro data is released literally every day, so I have to revise my theses often enough to keep my finger on the pulse and know which way to look when doing "spot analysis" (i.e. analyzing individual companies and investment products).
It often happens that analysts find themselves in a kind of information bubble and neglect the opposing opinions of their colleagues or do not take their counterarguments seriously. This is how "permabears" or "permabulls" are created, depending on the polarity of the opinion.
Today, by analyzing various sources - not just the bearish ones - I want to update my thesis and understand whether the rebound we're seeing in November is really a turning point and we are now in a new bull market that will take us hundreds of basis points higher.
Bullish Arguments For SPY
One of the most common bullish arguments that is hard to disagree with is the technicals. The SPY reacted like clockwork to its seasonal pattern by correcting sharply in September (the weakest month of the year), and now that November has arrived (the strongest month of the year), we are already seeing a powerful upward swing after the first week:
A look at the main classic (and other) technical indicators shows that the SPY first crossed down its 100-week moving average and then bounced strongly off the institutional order block, creating a new strong support zone for the index. At the same time, the stochastic indicator on the same weekly chart shows that this upward movement is just the beginning, and the MACD line (in blue) is about to cross the signal line (in yellow) above the 0 zone, which also looks bullish:
But technicals are far from being the only thing that bulls use to justify their 'Buy' thesis. Another argument revolves around the idea that the FOMC has finished raising interest rates. While the FOMC has adopted a 'hawkish pause' stance, it is believed to be just a temporary break in the rate hikes. Historical data suggests that the FOMC tends to cut rates within 6-9 months of their last rate hike. Therefore, the expectation is that rates will be lower in the coming year because the FOMC will ultimately cut rates while keeping inflation under control.
Contrary to earlier predictions of a recession at the beginning of the year (I also fell for this trap, ignoring the lagging effect of the Fed's actions), a soft landing has been the prevailing outcome in 2023. Bulls are now looking at the US economy, which is stronger than expected last year and looking ahead to 2024 with the expectation that the market will reach new highs without monetary headwinds when the Fed starts cutting rates amid such a strong economy.
Also, there have been widespread earnings beats across the S&P 500, indicating a positive trend in corporate earnings performance (although there have been some mixed results for the top companies).
I've just highlighted the most popular bullish theses without mentioning other indirect arguments that support them. Please let me know in the comments what I may have missed.
Why I Don't Buy Bullish Arguments
In addition to the seasonal factor, which is certainly taking place due to the massiveness of its influence (everyone knows in one way or another that November is a strong month), I think that the rebound in the stock market is being driven by 2 factors in particular:
- The Fed's pause;
- the high earnings expectations.
The bulls think that if the Fed pauses and the TTM data indicates that the economy is on the upswing, we will soon have a soft landing: Interest rates will creep lower and the economy will get even stronger. What is basically "the strength of the economy"? First off, it's the strength of corporate profits, whose consensus figures for 2024 and 2025 don't indicate any problems:
Do you believe S&P 500 earnings will rise by 10% next year and in 2025? I personally don't think it's going to happen.
In my view, bulls forget about the FOMC's mandate which involves price stability and full employment. Rate cuts usually follow high unemployment or deflation risks. Market pricing indicates the first cut could come around June 2024, according to CME Group data. But multiple officials have said they believe interest rates can stay where they are while the Fed assesses the impact of recent hikes, and virtually none have said they are considering rate cuts anytime soon. Of course, the labor market data are still strong (unemployment stands at just 3.9%), even if they are deteriorating slightly. For what the market is pricing in today to happen (early rate cuts), we need to see a sharp rise in unemployment, which will result in a fall in consumption and therefore in corporate profits. You can't sit on 2 chairs at the same time, but given what's priced-in for FY2024 and FY2025 earnings, that's exactly what Mr. Market is going to do.
Richard Excell from 'Stay Vigilant' suggests focusing on forward-looking indicators like housing data. Since the end of the summer, the NAHB housing data has declined, existing home sales are at their lowest point in this century, new orders have tapered off, and the PMI has unexpectedly dropped.
This shift in data suggests that the viewpoint presented by Druckenmiller, which may be more cautious, could be more accurate than the optimistic perspective of the bulls.
Meanwhile, U.S. consumers are still strong, but they're actually becoming weaker, as we can see from the recent surveys. The latest AlphaWise survey of ~2,000 US consumers (Morgan Stanley - proprietary source), conducted from October 26 to 30, sheds light on holiday season spending intentions. A majority of respondents (69%) are inclined to wait for retailer discounts before commencing their holiday shopping, with an average discount expectation of 30%. Debt repayment has gained prominence, as 40% of consumers report late or missed bill or loan payments following the end of the student loan payment moratorium.
S&P 500 earnings have been surpassing expectations for Q3, with a 7.5% surprise, notably higher than the historical average of 4.5%. This performance is mainly driven by resilient profit margins, Morgan Stanley noted [November 6, 2023 - proprietary source]. However, sales have disappointed, reaching their lowest level since 2019, as pricing power, especially for goods, continues to decline. Earnings revisions for the future (FY2024) are predominantly negative, with a -10% breadth, marking the lowest level since March. This means more downward revisions than upward revisions for the next year, and 70% of S&P industry groups have negative earnings revisions breadth.
In general, each of the bulls' arguments can be explained by the lagging nature of what the Fed is doing. I think the projected earnings growth we see now priced in through 2024 and beyond is unlikely.
The Bottom Line
Like last time, I don't recommend buying the SPY at its current levels, even if you think the rebound in November might be too strong to ignore. I don't think we're in a new bull market. I don't expect the Fed to cut rates until unemployment is much higher, and until then to hold its rate relatively flat. Otherwise, the risk of inflation returning will seem high. If I'm right, the double-digit EPS growth rates implied for 2024 and 2025 seem unrealistic to me.
In the case of SPY and NASDAQ (QQQ), this will theoretically have the biggest impact as the tech sector's shares in their portfolios have risen rapidly due to the growth in valuation multiples of the industry's giants. The correction to normality could be painful.
But I may be wrong. Indeed, one should not underestimate the bullish arguments I put forward in the first part of this article. Putting aside the logic of fundamental analysis and macroeconomics, when markets are rising as they are now, it means that the buyers are very strong. These buyers are institutional investors who manage more money than I can imagine. They are definitely smarter than me in many ways and perhaps way smarter at interpreting market data and events.
But despite the upside risks to my thesis, I suggest that investors focus on finding truly undervalued ideas in the market whose business is clear and whose future growth is easier to predict. There are many such companies, especially among small caps. In the event of the next sell-off, many of them should prove even more attractive.
Anyway, I'd recommend staying on the sidelines when it comes to SPY.
Thanks for reading
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
