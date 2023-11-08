Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blue Owl: $1 Dividend By 2025 Likely A Stretch, But Upside Remains Significant

Nov. 08, 2023 7:20 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital runs a unique fee centric model, which gives it a number of competitive advantages.
  • During the most recent earnings call, management has admitted that they may not hit their target of $1 per share dividend by 2025.
  • I present the implications and my (realistic) expectations for the stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Funny Burrowing owl Athene cunicularia

LagunaticPhoto

Dear readers,

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is one of my larger holdings and a company I've written about quite extensively, most recently here. It's not often that you get to a buy a company with 20% growth

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
2.62K Followers

David Ksir has extensive Private-equity experience in European real estate and finance. He now manages a small 8-figure family offices focused on generating reliable dividend income through investing in US and EU equities.

David contributes to the Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OWL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OWL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OWL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.