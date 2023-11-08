Rudi_Lange/iStock via Getty Images

The Costamare Series E Preferred (NYSE:CMRE.PR.E) are simply not responding to the prevailing rate environment. Implied credit ratings are too high for a business with its historical volatility and cyclicality, and also relative to its own historical implied credit ratings. While it's true that there probably isn't an issue in terms of liquidation values today, liquidation values are highly cyclical, and in a situation where liquidation were on the table and the financial situation would be stressed, the value of the Series E liquidation preference would decline. In general, we think the risk reward is a lot better for the common stock (CMRE) as of today, and it's not especially less protected than the preferred shares as all of them have the large debt load to contend with.

Latest Results

CMRE is a good company, and it continues to perform well. They are shifting some more of their fleet towards dry bulk exposures, selling containerships and buying dry bulk vessels. While they are cagey with the valuations, we get a sense that the prevailing prices for ships are still pretty good.

They sold an equity accounted interest in a 2,472 TEU vessel for probably around $10 million, valuing that class at around $20 million since they owned almost 50%. They also acquired a 51% stake in a 3,800 TEU vessel and they saw an increase in NCIs of around $46 million, which implies a very solid valuation for that class assuming that there were no other sources of increasing NCIs. Our liquidation value figures are pretty outdated at this point, but our multiples were collected in the depths of COVID-19 in 2020, so we like the conservatism it offers. As of today, we think the fleet is worth upwards of its book value at $3.5 billion.

In terms of performance, charter rates have come down for both containership and bulk, but the company remains nicely profitable. Based on other containership company data, scrapping rates are highest in their TEU bracket, and shipyards are at max capacity with pretty low orderbooks in this range. That indicates that the markets shouldn't be that excited for these classes, but it also means that from where we are right now, fleets should decline in size which is a good thing.

Rates (Q3 Pres)

Bottom Line

The trouble is the industry is highly cyclical and its profits are volatile because of intense operating leverage.

IS (6-K)

Finance costs are rising due to the higher rate environment as well, which just increases the intensity of the operating leverage. At least the base effects aren't going to exaggerate the sales declines in future quarters, but there is still the risk that charter rates fall as economic activity possibly becomes less robust. We have yet to see the effects of maturity walls on corporate profits next year, and as jobs data needs to worsen before the Fed is satisfied by a hit to inflation, the consumer markets that drives containerships especially is still the shoe to drop.

Naturally, preferred shares are supposed to be a little more insulated from these operating considerations. And indeed they are. But compared to the value of the debt, the market value of the preferreds are small, and the relative disadvantage posed to the common shares by being in front in line is minor. Furthermore, we don't like that the preferreds haven't responded to the changes in the rate environment at all, despite the fact that their cash flows need to compete with what is offered by benchmark risk free rates on similarly long-term cash flows of Treasuries. While there is some justification for it in the market for ships, relative to history and in absolute terms, the implied credit rating of the preferreds has increased to very high levels.

Implied Credit Rating (VTS)

As of today, the liquidation value is probably enough to cover both preferreds and common stock. If thing went bad, it wouldn't be enough to cover either. We therefore prefer the common stock at this time, and would pass on CMRE preferreds for other fixed income options, including any corporate bond with the same Aa2 rating.