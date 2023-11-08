Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crescent Point Energy Makes A Good Strategic Move In Acquiring Hammerhead Energy

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crescent Point Energy agreed to acquire Hammerhead Energy in a stock and cash transaction valued at CDN$2.55 billion.
  • Crescent Point Energy is paying a premium over what its shares are going for, but the deal does seem to make sense.
  • The combined company will have 350,000 net acres in the Alberta Montney patch and be the 7th largest exploration and production company in Canada.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

November 6th ended up being a really interesting day for shareholders of both Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS). After the market closed, news broke that the former had decided to

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

V
Vaalue
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (768)
Very good for longer-term investors, as the price of oil will go up in the mid and longer term (inevitable, not just probable), and CPG will be a stronger company moving forward.....Short-term investors (often with the attention span of a long weekend) will hate it, and many will sell it at a loss---- Long CPG for the longer term...
R
Reason204
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (162)
@Vaalue Yes, definitely for the longer term...I will be buying more on this dip as the frustrated seller keep bringing it down to even lower levels over the next couple weeks...
V
Vejrup
Today, 8:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (356)
Daniel: You are spot on in your analysis - it is a good deal. The value of the Tax Pool is approx. 325 mCAD. If annual synergies translate to approx. 50 mCAD (example) the DCF of the synergies are easily another 500 mCAD. Together this is 850 mCAD in value which should be compared to the purchase Price (Enterprise value of Hammerhead) of 2.550 mCAD! On top they get tangible assets. THIS IS A SCREAMING GREAT BUY - strategic buyer!
