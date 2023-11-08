Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argan: Encouraging Near-Term Trends Point To Further Share Price Gains

Nov. 08, 2023 8:36 AM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers

Summary

  • Argan's revenues grow by close to 20% in the second quarter.
  • Gross margin tops 16% which was a sizable improvement over Q1.
  • Income statement trends look encouraging with shareholders continuing to be rewarded through sustained buybacks and an increasing dividend.

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

Intro

We wrote about Argan (NYSE:AGX) in September of last year when we looked at the potential of the engineering & construction company from the long side just before the company announced its second-quarter numbers for fiscal 2023. It was

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.