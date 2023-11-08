jimfeng

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE:CA) is primarily a multi-family and retail REIT ETF focused on the Canadian markets. When discussing real estate, rates are king, and we think that there remain issues facing Canada as it tries to tackle its rate situation, and think that US markets provide a better arena for real estate investments. Moreover, Canadian REIT ETFs like this one have higher fees. With concerns being focused on cost of capital, less so on the composition of the ETF, we give it a clear pass on poor direction.

We'd rather not repeat ourselves so we can focus on the macroeconomic discussion which is going to be crucial to assessing the ETF, but we'll summarise what we've said in past coverage.

Retail exposures have since grown, mainly taking allocations away from a shrinking office exposure. This is probably because of actual declines in office related REITs in terms of value, and may not have been due to a reallocation of funds.

Retail REITs aren't particularly concerning in Canada. They are quite resilient, although falling on a rate-adjusted basis both in August and September. The major secular forces have subsided in terms of displacing retail real estate. Multi-family is also a generally resilient category, and North American demographics support those markets.

What really matters is what is going on with the macro indicators. Canada is a slightly more exaggerated version of the US environment. Job growth is slowing, and unemployment rates are coming up. Sounds good right? Jobs data is key in doing leading analysis on inflation. However, wage growth continues to persist around the 5% level, not really subsiding. While it's on a slightly smaller base of employed people, it still shows that the underlying and persistent component of inflation continues, and that while S/D dynamics have started to come into balance, expectations are in danger of becoming anchored.

Therefore, the BoC has kept rates at high levels, and seems to be keeping the door open for further rate hikes. They are certainly fully entertaining a higher for longer stance. Moreover, the forecasts they themselves pose for inflation in 2024 are worrying, still at 3%, with mid-2025 being the moment forecast where they'll hit the target. The Fed seems to be more cognizant of the fact that it's not enough for rates to come down eventually, they must come down quickly else they calcify at those higher levels, especially with tighter labour markets able to transmit that effect more harshly. The BoC will likely have to be more aggressive given where they expect inflation to be. Also, we wonder why the BoC would give a forecast like that, especially since their communications are entirely capable of setting expectations.

The effect on real estate is clear. While there are lots of mortgages with fixed rates, there is still some velocity in real estate transactions, and in a lot of cases those will result in new loans to grow higher rate mortgages in the private mix. New buyers will be more crimped by higher rates. For those that are on variable rates, which is more than half, they will be under enough pressure where S/D dynamics are going to start to push asset values down. In summary, key mechanisms that allow inflation to persist are in action and rates will have to continue to rise to battle inflation rates that remain too high.

The issue of higher rates also hasn't hit corporate profits yet with big maturity walls coming in 2024 and 2025. This could start more dramatically hitting employment, which could suddenly make demand untenable in housing and really accelerate the process of declining house prices. In this case, we'd be concerned about more than just cost of capital considerations for an ETF like XRE. Overall, Canada's rate situation isn't as contained as in the US. The expense ratio is also 0.61% for this ETF. We'd opt for more efficient US REIT ETFs as the risks strike us as lower. The premium isn't that big for the US either, with P/CF on iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) at around 13.2x while it's around 12x for XRE. Considering that inflation involves spirals and cycles that can get out of control, we'd happily pay that premium for the lower risk in the US.