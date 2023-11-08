Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MCJ Capital - Constellation Software: An Exciting Acquisition Machine

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.94K Followers

Summary

  • Constellation Software has deployed over $2 billion on acquisitions this year, exceeding last year's total.
  • The company's acquisition machine is showing agility, completing deals of various sizes.
  • CSU shareholders have been issued debt instruments that offer attractive returns and flexibility.

Communication technology with global internet network connected in Europe. Telecommunication and data transfer european connection links. IoT, finance, business, blockchain, security.

NicoElNino

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF, TSX:CSU:CA)

Outside of Copart, our shares of Constellation Software have been the best performers of the year. However, it’s the progress of Constellation Software’s acquisition machine that we should

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.94K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
Mr. Owly
Today, 8:39 AM
Premium
Comments (178)
Problem with this debt is that it is base plus change in inflation insted of base plus inflation. I see very little upside for this
G
GMakdo
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (231)
Well, THAT was a quick read! But as CSU is a big part of my portfolio, I do like the message! Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNSWF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNSWF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNSWF
--
CSU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.