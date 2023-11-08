MCJ offers investment advisory services and is registered with the state of Colorado. Registration does not constitute an endorsement of the advisory firm by the Colorado Securities Commissioner nor does it indicate that the advisory firm has attained a particular level of skill or ability. All content on this webpage is general in nature, not directed or tailored to any particular person, and is for informational purposes only. Neither this webpage nor its contents are offered as investment advice and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. In addition, neither this webpage nor its contents should be construed as legal, tax, or other advice. Individuals are urged to consult with their own tax or legal advisers before entering into any advisory contract. The information contained herein reflects the current expectations and opinions of MCJ as of the date of publication, which are subject to change without notice at any time. MCJ does not represent that any expectation or opinion will be realized. While the information presented herein is believed to be reliable, no representation or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of any data presented. Neither MCJ nor any of its advisers, officers, directors, or affiliates represents that the information presented in this tear sheet is accurate, current or complete, and such information is subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties whatsoever are made by MCJ or any other person or entity as to the future profitability of an investment account or the results of making an investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Additional information is available from MCJ upon request. MCJ is not acting as your adviser or agent unless and until you and MCJ sign an investment advisory agreement. Readers are advised that the material herein should be used solely for educational purposes. This memorandum expresses the views of the author as of the date indicated and such views are subject to change without notice. MCJ Capital Partners LLC does not purport to tell or suggest which investment securities members or readers should buy or sell for themselves. Readers should always conduct their own research and due diligence and obtain professional advice before making any investment decision. MCJ Capital Partners LLC will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by a reader's reliance on information obtained in any of our newsletters, presentations, memorandums, special reports, email correspondence, or on our website. Our readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. The information contained herein does not constitute a representation by the publisher or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities. Our opinions and analyses are based on sources believed to be reliable and are written in good faith, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness. All information contained in our newsletters, presentations or on our website should be independently verified with the companies mentioned. The editor and publisher are not responsible for errors or omissions. MCJ Capital Partners and accounts actively managed by MCJ Capital Partners have long positions in Constellation Software (CSU.TO), RediShred Capital Corp (KUT.V), Judges Scientific PLC (JDG.L), Kneat.com (KSI.TO) and Copart (CPRT) and would benefit from overall price appreciation of the stocks. At any time we may close these positions without notice.