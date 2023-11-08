Get Used To Higher Rates And Inflation - Focus On These Assets

benedek

David Schassler, Head of Quantitative Investment Solutions, explains that we are in a new regime with structurally higher interest rates and inflation that favors assets with scarcity.

David Schassler: Let's recap the first half of the year. The first half of the year was all about stocks. Specifically, it was about growth stocks. The growthier they were and the larger cap they were, the better that you did. It was a market with very, very narrow leadership, but a few companies that represent a huge part of the broad indices were up a ton.

The second half of the year, starting June 30th, you saw the long end of the curve start to go up as interest rates started to normalize. With that, you got significant outperformance from commodities over stocks. We think that trend continues throughout the rest of the year, but more importantly, we think that that's a long-term trend that's going to continue. Let's talk about why.

Pre-COVID was all about low inflation, low interest rates. We believe that we are in a structurally different regime, a regime that's going to give you continually high interest rates, persistently high inflation, materially above 2% with several peaks and troughs, inflationary periods, disinflationary periods, but an average level of inflation materially higher, and again, an average level of interest rates materially higher.

Introduce diversification into your portfolio. During periods of extreme uncertainty, you have to rely on diversification, particularly diversification to asset classes that you may not have a lot of exposure to.

Focus on investments with scarcity

So we do believe we are in the early stages of what we believe will shake out to be a supercycle in commodities. We think that you're successful in this period by focusing on investments with scarcity. Let's be more specific. Commodities, natural resource equities, natural resource equities benefit generally from higher commodity prices. Gold bullion. Gold bullion has been catching a significant bid recently, and continues to be, in our view, the ultimate store of value asset. And lastly, people should consider income generating real assets. We're talking about things like REITs. Generally speaking, property values continue to rise during these periods of higher inflation. The yields off these properties have adjusted to the new higher interest rate regime. But the key here with REITs, you want to focus on shorter duration REITs that can adjust pricing on a pretty regular basis to keep up with the new regime that we're in.

Let's talk about two solutions. The first one, the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF, the ticker is RAAX. This is a really cool solution because it gives you a one-stop shop for diversified real assets.

The second I want to talk about is PIT. That's the ticker for the VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF. It seeks to improve upon passive commodity investments which dominate where most the AUM is in commodity investments.

So let's recap everything we spoke about. We believe that we are in a new regime. This new regime will be hallmarked by structurally higher interest rates, structurally higher inflation. And because of that, that puts us in a new paradigm. That paradigm favors assets with scarcity. Those key assets with scarcity are commodities, natural resource equities, gold bullion, gold equities, and even income generating real assets.

Thank you very much for your time today.

