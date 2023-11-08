MCJ Capital - Kneat.Com: Cornering The Top 20 Global Pharmas
Summary
- Kneat.com is an Irish company that provides automation solutions for electronic validation workflow and document management in highly regulated industries.
- The company's end-to-end electronic solution allows customers to generate compliant reports in real time with a complete audit trail for regulatory bodies.
- Kneat has successfully cornered the top 20 Global Pharmaceutical companies and is now being sought after by other life science companies and consumer packaged goods organizations.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Kneat.com Inc (OTCQX:KSIOF, TSX:KSI:CA)
Kneat is a company I have yet to publicly write about. The business is based out of Ireland, and led by the three founders, with Eddie Ryan serving as CEO, Brian Ahearne serving as CIO and Kevin Fitzgerald serving as CPO. At just around $225 million market cap, the company flies below the attention level for most institutional investors.
Kneat is solving an interesting and costly problem, automating electronic validation workflow and document management for highly regulated industries.
When a healthcare company manufactures a product, extensive testing is required to ensure an internal quality threshold is maintained. This testing is done across all processes on every machine and manufacturing line, throughout all systems of the company. The testing is routine and results must be captured, documented, and made available for regulatory audits.
Most companies have to keep records for 20+ years and manage this process through carbon copies in physical form (and you thought your filing cabinet was a mess!). The stakes are high for these companies as a mishap of any form in the captured data, inadequate documentation, or ability to recall the captured results, pushes the company out of compliance.
Kneat is the first end-to-end complete electronic solution that solves this problem and can be viewed across the entire company. Customers of Kneat can generate highly detailed, compliant reports in real time, with a complete audit trail for regulatory bodies such as the FDA.
What makes Kneat specifically interesting is the system is built for data quality within the document and not just the document itself. Most validation systems rely on intake and upload into the system. Kneat validation is the system which not only reduces redundancy but maintains a higher level of data integrity. In addition, the functionalities being built within Kneat allow for data analytics that can incorporate insight from a company’s legacy system (ie paper) as well as the new documentation going forward.
Since landing its first customer (Biogen) in 2016, Kneat has gone on to corner the top 20 Global Pharmaceutical companies, now calling the majority their customers. The company has a first-mover advantage, with each additional customer providing further user proof of the product, and gateways into segmented suppliers and customers of the value chain.
Kneat’s beachfront into the market was Pharma, but the company is already being sought after by other life science companies, consumer packaged goods, and contract manufacturing organizations.
|
MCJ offers investment advisory services and is registered with the state of Colorado. Registration does not constitute an endorsement of the advisory firm by the Colorado Securities Commissioner nor does it indicate that the advisory firm has attained a particular level of skill or ability. All content on this webpage is general in nature, not directed or tailored to any particular person, and is for informational purposes only. Neither this webpage nor its contents are offered as investment advice and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. In addition, neither this webpage nor its contents should be construed as legal, tax, or other advice. Individuals are urged to consult with their own tax or legal advisers before entering into any advisory contract.
The information contained herein reflects the current expectations and opinions of MCJ as of the date of publication, which are subject to change without notice at any time. MCJ does not represent that any expectation or opinion will be realized. While the information presented herein is believed to be reliable, no representation or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of any data presented. Neither MCJ nor any of its advisers, officers, directors, or affiliates represents that the information presented in this tear sheet is accurate, current or complete, and such information is subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties whatsoever are made by MCJ or any other person or entity as to the future profitability of an investment account or the results of making an investment.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Additional information is available from MCJ upon request. MCJ is not acting as your adviser or agent unless and until you and MCJ sign an investment advisory agreement.
Readers are advised that the material herein should be used solely for educational purposes. This memorandum expresses the views of the author as of the date indicated and such views are subject to change without notice. MCJ Capital Partners LLC does not purport to tell or suggest which investment securities members or readers should buy or sell for themselves. Readers should always conduct their own research and due diligence and obtain professional advice before making any investment decision. MCJ Capital Partners LLC will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by a reader's reliance on information obtained in any of our newsletters, presentations, memorandums, special reports, email correspondence, or on our website. Our readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.
The information contained herein does not constitute a representation by the publisher or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities. Our opinions and analyses are based on sources believed to be reliable and are written in good faith, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness. All information contained in our newsletters, presentations or on our website should be independently verified with the companies mentioned. The editor and publisher are not responsible for errors or omissions.
MCJ Capital Partners and accounts actively managed by MCJ Capital Partners have long positions in Constellation Software (CSU.TO), RediShred Capital Corp (KUT.V), Judges Scientific PLC (JDG.L), Kneat.com (KSI.TO) and Copart (CPRT) and would benefit from overall price appreciation of the stocks. At any time we may close these positions without notice.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Comments