Bears Beware Historical Precedents

panida wijitpanya

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite logged their seventh consecutive day of gains, but we may be running up against some overhead resistance in the near term. The technology sector led the way, as long-term bond yields continued their decline, and a $48 billion Treasury auction of 3-year notes was met with strong demand. So far, November and December are living up to their reputations as two of the best performing months of the year for the stock market.

Finviz

The Fed has a new tough guy on its team. Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is hitting the airwaves to warn that it is too early to declare victory over inflation, despite the mounting signs of disinflation over the past several months. He thinks it is far better to over-tighten monetary policy than to do too little, asserting that it is too soon to know whether inflation has been contained. In my view, comments like these are designed to do nothing more than suppress investor enthusiasm for risk assets, fearing that a meaningful drop in bond yields and rise in stock prices will loosen financial conditions. To a degree, that can be true, but I don't think a recovery in stock prices will derail the disinflationary trend we are on now. Still, we can expect a lot more hawkish rhetoric if the S&P 500's torrid run continues.

Bloomberg

I think the rate-hike cycle ended in July, and incoming data should lead the Fed closer to publicly acknowledging it. Markets are starting to price that in now. Strategists at HSBC noted yesterday that in prior periods when the Fed pivoted to end rate hikes and the economy avoided a recession, the S&P 500 rallied an average of 22% between the last rate hike and six months after the first rate cut that followed.

Bloomberg

If we follow that precedent, the S&P 500 closed at 4,566 on July 26 when the Fed last raised interest rates. The futures market now sees the first rate cut coming at next year's May 1 meeting. Assuming the rate hikes have ended, and we do avoid a recession, which are my expectations, we can apply a 22% rate of return to the close of 4,566. That gives us a new all-time high of 5,570. I think that is an extremely aggressive estimate, but I do see new all-time highs in 2024, which would take us well north of 4,600. It may be difficult to see such a rosy outlook, given the numerous headwinds markets and the economy face today, but markets tend to surprise most investors most of the time.