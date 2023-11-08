Bears Beware Historical Precedents
Summary
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite continue their winning streak but face resistance in the near term.
- Minneapolis Fed President warns against declaring victory over inflation, aims to suppress investor enthusiasm for risk assets.
- HSBC strategists predict potential 22% rally in S&P 500 if rate hikes have ended and recession is avoided.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite logged their seventh consecutive day of gains, but we may be running up against some overhead resistance in the near term. The technology sector led the way, as long-term bond yields continued their decline, and a $48 billion Treasury auction of 3-year notes was met with strong demand. So far, November and December are living up to their reputations as two of the best performing months of the year for the stock market.
The Fed has a new tough guy on its team. Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is hitting the airwaves to warn that it is too early to declare victory over inflation, despite the mounting signs of disinflation over the past several months. He thinks it is far better to over-tighten monetary policy than to do too little, asserting that it is too soon to know whether inflation has been contained. In my view, comments like these are designed to do nothing more than suppress investor enthusiasm for risk assets, fearing that a meaningful drop in bond yields and rise in stock prices will loosen financial conditions. To a degree, that can be true, but I don't think a recovery in stock prices will derail the disinflationary trend we are on now. Still, we can expect a lot more hawkish rhetoric if the S&P 500's torrid run continues.
I think the rate-hike cycle ended in July, and incoming data should lead the Fed closer to publicly acknowledging it. Markets are starting to price that in now. Strategists at HSBC noted yesterday that in prior periods when the Fed pivoted to end rate hikes and the economy avoided a recession, the S&P 500 rallied an average of 22% between the last rate hike and six months after the first rate cut that followed.
If we follow that precedent, the S&P 500 closed at 4,566 on July 26 when the Fed last raised interest rates. The futures market now sees the first rate cut coming at next year's May 1 meeting. Assuming the rate hikes have ended, and we do avoid a recession, which are my expectations, we can apply a 22% rate of return to the close of 4,566. That gives us a new all-time high of 5,570. I think that is an extremely aggressive estimate, but I do see new all-time highs in 2024, which would take us well north of 4,600. It may be difficult to see such a rosy outlook, given the numerous headwinds markets and the economy face today, but markets tend to surprise most investors most of the time.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.He is the leader of the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments