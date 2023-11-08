Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.79K Followers

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Allen - Director of Investor Relations

Jude Bricker - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Davis - President and Chief Financial Officer

Grant Whitney - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Scott Group - Wolfe

Operator

Welcome to the Sun Country Airlines Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Crystal Love, and I will be your operator for today's conference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Allen, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Allen, you may begin.

Chris Allen

Thank you. I'm joined today by Jude Bricker, Chief Executive Officer; Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer; and a group of others to help answer questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Our remarks today may include forward-looking statements which are based upon management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our earnings release and most recent SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You can find our third quarter earnings press release under the Investor Relations portion of our website at ir.suncountry.com.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Jude.

Jude Bricker

Thanks, Chris. Thanks for joining us this afternoon, everyone.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNCY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNCY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.