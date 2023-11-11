Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sandoz Group: Novartis Spinoff With A Double-Digit EBITDA CAGR Through 2028

Nov. 11, 2023 10:40 AM ETSandoz Group AG (SDZNY), SDZXF, NVS2 Comments
The Investment Doctor

Summary

  • Sandoz is a global leader in the generics and biosimilars sector, with a strong position in the off-patent medicines market.
  • The company recently listed and plans to aggressively pursue a slice of the $208 billion (and increasing) global off-patent medicines market.
  • Sandoz expects its EBITDA margin to increase from 18-19% in 2023 to 24-26% by 2028, driving significant improvements in profitability.
house facade with Novartis neon sign

hohl

Introduction

Sandoz (OTC:SDZNY) (OTC:SDZXF) is a global leader (and calls itself a 'European champion') in the generics and biosimilars sector as it has a strong position in the so-called off-patent medicines market. Sandoz only listed about a month ago after

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
20.17K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in Sandoz in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

H
Hugh Arhue
Today, 11:32 AM
Received shares from $NVS spin-off; Why i'm holding & adding, . . , (the off-patent medicines market which currently has a $208B global value, soon in all likelihood growing to $580B) "Sandoz generates approximately 50% of its sales in Europe while the North American market represents approximately 27% of its sales."
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:45 AM
the pharma space is littered w 'bargains' these days; other than $LLY and $NVO there aren't many getting love that's for sure...so maybe a reason to scour the group for some investing. Given the push by insurers either through high copays on patented drugs or outright demands to try a generic before a 'brand name'- Sandoz and others may make sense.
