Early in October, I believed that shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were approaching interesting levels again. The company has not just demonstrated very strong growth, but also very profitable growth in recent years, which is a very compelling combination in combination with a stagnant or even falling share price.

While growth reasonably slows down amidst the law of large numbers, I remain impressed with the Shockwave Medical business even if growth come in a bit slower, as appeal is definitely emerging here, leaving me to buy the dip.

Calcified Cardiovascular Disease Play

Shockwave aims to transform the treatment of calcified cardiovascular disease with a new standard of care which is called intravascular lithotripsy, also known as IVL. Aging demographics are dealing with growth of plague in arteries, with current treatment options such as pressure balloons and atherectomy having serious complications.

The idea is that IVL, which is an established form of treatment in kidney stones, can crack calcium which is apparent in arteries, without hurting soft tissue, which allows for the re-expansion of the vessel again.

The company went public in at 2019 and was just a small business at the time. In fact, revenues only totaled $12 million in 2018, although they grew rapidly to $43 million in 2019. Amidst a tougher 2020, sales growth slowed down to $68 million that year as sales exploded to $237 million in 2021. Moreover, the company essentially broke-even in 2021, after posting a huge $65 million loss in the year before.

For the year 2022, Shockwave more than doubled sales to $490 million, as the company posted GAAP operating profits of $124 million, as the company already outlined a full year sales guidance of $670 million for 2023. First quarter sales for 2023 rose 72% to $161 million, with operating profits reported at $40 million, making that the full year sales guidance was hiked to $710 million.

Second quarter sales were up "just" 49% to $180 million, as operating profits fell to $32 million, as the full year sales guidance was hiked to $725-$730 million. With operating profits running at $150 million per annum, earnings trended at $3-$4 per share, which made that the valuation was still demanding from an earnings perspective at $200 early in October. After all, shares were still trading at about 10 times sales and over 50 times earnings.

While the second quarter earnings fell a bit, it was very clear that Shockwave is not managed for near term earnings, and there is no need to do so given the net cash balances and strong earnings, as the company continues to focus on the long term growth. This left me to conclude to buy the dip, as I took a first stake (again) in the $190s.

And Now?

After shares stabilized at around $215 per share in recent weeks, shares have fallen to $178 overnight upon the release of the third quarter results. Third quarter sales rose by 42% to $186 million, as GAAP operating profits rose to nearly $44 million, with quarterly earnings approaching a dollar per share (reported at $0.92 per share to be more precise). The company maintained a net cash position near $200 million.

These earnings were how hurt by some modest net interest expenses, which might revert as the convertible debt carries lower coupons than the company should be able to achieve on its larger gross cash balances in this environment. Hence, I see a small tailwind emerging from net interest income in the coming quarters, at the very least, lower interest expenses.

The company no longer hiked the full year sales guidance, with revenues still seen at $725-$730 million, suggesting a $198-$203 million quarterly revenue number seen for the fourth quarter, which in its turn suggests 37% revenue growth at the lower end of the guidance.

The 38 million shares value equity of the business at $6.8 billion at $178 per share, granting the business a $6.6 billion valuation. With revenues now trending close to $800 million per year, sales multiples come in around 8 times. With earnings power trending close to $4 per share, multiples have fallen to a lower 40 times multiple, as investors are arguably disappointed by the slower sales growth, based on the fourth quarter guidance, after the company no longer hiked the full year guidance.

The lack of guidance hike is attributed to softer than expected sales in China and general caution, mostly payer related and hopefully not driven by an impact on the competitive situation. The company further commented that it feels comfortable with a $920 million consensus for 2024, suggesting that sales growth next year is still seen up in the mid-twenties.

Buying The Dip

While near 50% growth rates for Shockwave Medical, Inc. have come down a bit, that is not too unexpected. I continue to be upbeat on the prolific rise in revenues. Given all this, I am doubling down here at $175, averaging down to levels in the $180s in the anticipation of another re-rating, like we have seen in the first half of the year.