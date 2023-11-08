Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ChargePoint's Peril: EV Headwinds Threaten Its Market Grip

Nov. 08, 2023 12:03 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
248 Followers

Summary

  • ChargePoint's stock has plummeted over 94% from its highs, but recent news of Tesla-compatible charging stations has sparked optimism among analysts.
  • ChargePoint dominates the EV charging market, but faces competition from EVGo, Electrify America, and the looming threat of Tesla's supercharger network.
  • The future success of ChargePoint is dependent on the state of the EV industry, which is currently facing concerns of a demand slowdown, impacting the company's stock price and future earnings. Additionally, ChargePoint's financials show shrinking margins and poor performance.
ChargePoint EV Charging Station. ChargePoint plug-in vehicle stations are in business parking lots or home use.

jetcityimage

Thesis

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is an American electric vehicle infrastructure firm that is based out of Campbell, California. Over its lifetime, it posted highs of around $46 per share, now dipping over 94% to its current price of $2.50 per share. Recently, the firm announced that they were rolling

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
248 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CHPT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.