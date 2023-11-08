Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 11:49 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.81K Followers

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Ta - Vice President of Investor Relations

Alan Lowe - President and Chief Executive Officer

Wajid Ali - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Coldren - Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Joe Cardoso - JPMorgan

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

David Vogt - UBS

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

George Notter - Jefferies

Christopher Rowland - Susquehanna

Ananda Barua - Loop Capital

Mike Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Dave Kang - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lumentum Holdings First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Please also note, today's event is being recorded for replay purposes. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Kathy Ta, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Ta, please go ahead.

Kathy Ta

Thank you, and welcome to Lumentum's fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings call. This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum's Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations and beliefs regarding recent acquisitions, including Cloud Light and NeoPhotonics; financial and operating results; macroeconomic trends; trends and expectations for our products and technology; our end markets; market opportunities and customers; and our expected financial performance, including our guidance as well as statements regarding our future revenues, financial model, and margin targets.

These statements are subject to risks and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LITE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LITE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.