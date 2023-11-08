Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 12:03 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.81K Followers

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Bellm - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Lentz - Chief Financial Officer

Tyler Duncan - Senior Director, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Connor Passarella - Truist Securities

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Rob Morelli - Needham

DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

George - Bank of America Securities

Parker Lane - Stifel

Jeremy - Jefferies

Maddie Schrage - Keybanc

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Mark Murphy - JP Morgan

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Chris Kuntarich - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the BigCommerce third quarter 2023 earnings call.

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Tyler Duncan, Senior Director of Finance. You may begin.

Tyler Duncan

Good morning and welcome to BigCommerce's third quarter 2023 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued before today's market open. With me are BigCommerce's CEO and Chairman, Brent Bellm, and CFO, Daniel Lentz.

Today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year 2023. These statements can be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, committed, will, or similar words. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be relied upon as representing our views

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BIGC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIGC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.