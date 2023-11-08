Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 12:10 PM ETJames Hardie Industries plc (JHX), JHIUF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.81K Followers

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Erter - CEO

Rachel Wilson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lee Power - UBS

Shaurya Visen - Bank of America

Lisa Huynh - JPM

Simon Thackray - Jefferies

Peter Steyn - Macquarie

Harry Saunders - E&P

Brook Campbell-Crawford - Barrenjoey

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden Group

Sam Seow - Citi

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Keith Chau - MST Marquee

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the James Hardie Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Briefing.

Today's briefing is hosted by James Hardie CEO, Mr. Aaron Erter and CFO, Mrs. Rachel Wilson. After the briefing, we will open the lines to Q&A. And I will remind participants to limit your questions to 1 plus a follow-up. After the Q&A, I'll turn it back to Mr. Erter for closing remarks.

I would now like to hand the conference over to James Hardie CEO, Mr. Aaron Erter. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Erter

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening to everyone, and welcome to our second quarter fiscal year 2024 results briefing.

Turning to Page 2, you will see our standard cautionary note on forward-looking statements. Please note that the presentation today does contain forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial information. Also, except where we explicitly state otherwise during our prepared remarks, all references to monetary amounts should be assumed to be in U.S. dollars.

Moving to Page 3, you will see our agenda for today. Before we begin, I would like to take a moment to introduce you to our new Chief Financial Officer, Rachel Wilson. Rachel brings an impressive track record of over 25 years of experience, including extensive involvement in corporate finance, capital markets, leadership and development of high-performing teams, along with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About JHX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JHX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.