TC Energy Stock: 7.4% Dividend Yield, This Is A Fascinating Income Play

Nov. 08, 2023 1:20 PM ET
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TC Energy Corporation offers a 7.4% dividend yield and has a history of 23 consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • The company's 3Q23 performance showed a 7% YoY increase in comparable EBITDA and plans to spin off its liquids pipeline business as South Bow.
  • TC Energy is focused on financial stability, with a target debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.75x by the end of 2024, and has a predominantly fixed-rate debt portfolio. TRP stock appears undervalued.
Gewinnung von Erdöl. Entwicklungsdiagramm im Notizblock. Weißer Schreibtisch

tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

It's time to talk about the TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), one of North America's largest midstream companies with a 7.4% yield.

28.25K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

Moreno C profile picture
Moreno C
Today, 1:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (246)
Hi Leo,

so explain to me. After the spin-off I will hold stock of both companies? So two companies for the same yield. Why is it advantegeous?

Thanks
Baldy2000 profile picture
Baldy2000
Today, 1:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.36K)
I prefer ENB which has paid a Dividend for 70 yrs w/o a reduction and 27 yrs of Dividend increases. I agree TRP is okay due to its restructuring. Both have headwinds of different nature. Cheers
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:37 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.45K)
@Baldy2000 Yes! One is a solid player, the other is a rebound play (more or less). I’m very excited for the spin off!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

