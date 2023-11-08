Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 1:03 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.82K Followers

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Triano - Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Viehbacher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Priya Singhal - Head of Development

Michael McDonnell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ally and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Biogen Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Business Update. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Today's conference is being recorded. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chuck Triano, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Triano, you may begin your conference.

Chuck Triano

Thank you, Ally. Good morning and welcome to Biogen's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, I'll remind you that the earnings released and related financial tables including our GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we will discuss today are located in the Investors section of biogen.com..

Our GAAP financials are provided in tables 1 and 2, and table 4 includes a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. We believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the ongoing economics of our business and reflect how we manage the business internally.

We have also posted slides on our website that follow the discussion related to this call.

I would

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BIIB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIIB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.