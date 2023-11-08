Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.82K Followers

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gladstone - Chief Executive Officer

Michael LiCalsi - General Counsel and Head, Administration

Lewis Parrish - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Mike Albanese - EF Hutton

John Massocca - B. Riley

Mike Whitaker - Newbridge Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer. Please proceed, sir.

David Gladstone

[Technical Difficulty] quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. Thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate the time you take to listen to our presentation. Before I begin the presentation, we are going to hear from Michael LiCalsi, he is our General Counsel and Head of Administration. Michael?

Michael LiCalsi

Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today’s report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are based on our current plans we believe to be reasonable. Many factors may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including all the risk factors in our Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other documents that we file with the SEC. You can find them on our website, the Investors page at gladstoneland.com and on the SEC’s website, which is www.sec.gov. And we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Today, we will discuss FFO, which is funds

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LAND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LAND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.