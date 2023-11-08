Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 1:24 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.82K Followers

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Kingston - VP, Market Intelligence & IR

Amir Panush - CEO

Yaniv Arieli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Chris Reimer - Barclays

David O'Connor - BNP Paribas

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the CEVA, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Kingston, Vice President, Market Intelligence, Investor and Public Relations. Please go ahead.

Richard Kingston

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning everyone and welcome to CEVA's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Amir Panush, CEVA CEO; and Yaniv Arieli, CEVA CFO.

Before handing over to Amir, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits and future financial impacts of the divestment of the Intrinsix business and related refocusing our core strengths of IP development and licensing, market trends and dynamics, our market position, strategy and growth drivers, including with respect to WiFi 7, demand for and benefits of our technologies, plans with respect to CEVA's share repurchase program, and expectations and financial guidance regarding future performance.

CEVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. In addition, following the divestment of Intrinsix's business to Cadence, financial results from Intrinsix were transitioned to discontinued operations beginning in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CEVA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CEVA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.