Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.82K Followers

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker - Senior Vice President, Investor and External Relations

Mike Nolan - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Park - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Blunt - Chief Executive Officer, F&G

Wendy Young - Chief Financial Officer, F&G

Conference Call Participants

Soham Bhonsle - BTIG

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

John Campbell - Stephens Inc

Bose George - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lisa Foxworthy-Parker, SVP, Investor and External Relations. Please go ahead.

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

Great. Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me today are Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer. We look forward to addressing your questions following our prepared remarks. Chris Blunt, F&G's CEO; and Wendy Young, F&G's CFO, will join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.

Today's earnings call may include forward-looking statements and projections under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act which do not guarantee future events or performance. We do not undertake any duty to revise or update such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in strategy.

Please refer to our most recent quarterly and annual reports and other SEC filings for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This morning's discussion also includes non-GAAP financial measures that we believe may be meaningful to investors.

Non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP where required

