Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 1:44 PM ETCrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.82K Followers

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maura Topper - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Nifong - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the CrossAmerica Partners Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Maura Topper, Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Topper, please go ahead.

Maura Topper

Thank you, Operator. Good morning. And thank you for joining the CrossAmerica Partners third quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today is Charles Nifong, CEO and President.

We will start off the call today with Charles providing some opening comments and a brief overview of CrossAmerica’s operational performance from the quarter and then I will discuss the financial results. We will then open up the call to questions. Today’s call will follow presentation slides that are available as part of the webcast and are posted on the CrossAmerica website.

Before we begin I would like to remind everyone that today’s call, including the question-and-answer session may include forward-looking statements regarding expected revenue, future plans, future operational metrics, and opportunities and expectations of the organization. There can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved or that actual results will not differ from expectations.

Please see CrossAmerica’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results.

Forward-looking statements represent the judgment of CrossAmerica’s management as of today’s date and the organization disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During today’s call, we may also provide

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.