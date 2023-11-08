Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 1:47 PM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.82K Followers

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Sibella - Vice President of Investor Relations

William Hendricks - President, CEO & Director

Andrew Smith - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Derek Podhaizer - Barclays

Kurt Hallead - Benchmark

Keith Mackey - Calgary

Sean Mitchell - Daniel Energy Partners

Don Crist - Johnson Rice

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Patterson-UTI Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Today’s conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Sibella, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Sibella

Thank you, Audra. Good morning, and welcome to Patterson-UTI's earnings conference call to discuss our third quarter 2023 results. With me today are Andy Hendricks, President and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer; Mike Holcomb, Chief Business Officer; and Matt Gillard, President of NexTier Completion Solutions.

As a reminder, statements that are made in this conference call that refer to the company's or management's plans, intentions, targets, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the company's SEC filings, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

The company takes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Statements made in this conference call include non-GAAP financial measures. The required reconciliations

