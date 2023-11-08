Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 2:50 PM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.83K Followers

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Green - vice President-Accounting

Charles Young - Chief Executive Officer

Lee Beckelman - Chief Financial Officer

William John Young - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Patrick Ouellette - Stifel

William Bremer - Vanquish Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Smart Sand, Inc. Third quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

And now, I would like to turn the conference over to Christopher Green, vice President of Accounting. Please go ahead.

Christopher Green

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Smart Sand's third quarter 2023 earnings call. On the call today, we have Chuck Young, founder and Chief Executive Officer; Lee Beckelman, chief Financial Officer, and John Young, chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments made today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. For a complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's press release and our documents on the file with the SEC.

Smart Sand disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, November 8th, 2023.

Additionally, we will refer to the non-GAAP financial measures of contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow during this call. These measures when used in combination with our GAAP results provide us and our investors with useful

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.