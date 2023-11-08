Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hims & Hers: The Most Undervalued Small Cap Stock I See

Nov. 08, 2023 3:51 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)2 Comments
Summary

  • Hims & Hers posted another beat on revenue-and-raise quarter — execution has been on-point.
  • Price cuts had no negative impact on Gross Margins. Instead, it expanded to its highest ever.
  • The company's Payback Period looks great, but CAC per New Subscriber doesn't look good.
  • HIMS stock is trading at only 1.6x, unheard of for a company growing 50%+ with 80%+ Gross Margins.
  • I believe this makes HIMS one of, if not the most, undervalued small cap stock today.

Introduction

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is a fast-growing telehealth company that is on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. Through H&H's innovative platform, patients can access personalized, affordable, and high-quality medical care at

My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

N
Nickfunds
Today, 4:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (338)
On Twitter, a guy posted this:

Stop paying hundreds, even thousands a month for ED meds @lemonaidhealth, @bluechew and @wearehims users.

You can take your ED and lots of other prescriptions anywhere, but I use @costplusdrugs!

I got a 3 month supply of generic ED meds for less than $20 including shipping.

—————

Mark cuban liked the post and said :

Our @costplusdrugs pricing for ED meds has made me a lot of new friends

———-

How will this affect $hims ?
T
Truebluebrewcrew
Today, 4:21 PM
Investing Group
Comments (48)
Very good report on HIMS. Thank you. I don't understand how the stock can continue to sell for such a ridiculous valuation. Looking for a multi-bagger? Here it is.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

