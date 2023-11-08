Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brutal Q3 For Pan American Silver: Traders On Alert

Nov. 08, 2023 3:58 PM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), PAAS:CA, PAASF
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pan American Silver Corp. silver production was at the low end and gold production slightly below guidance ranges for Q3 2023, which was abysmal.
  • Production costs remain high for many miners, including Pan American, hindering meaningful earnings growth.
  • Despite higher silver and gold prices, the company is not meaningfully profitable.
  • Where traders should be looking.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

economyis bad

tiero

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) is a silver mining stock that we have traded many times over the years. Gold prices have done pretty well this year, while silver prices have yet to really

Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline, by embracing a blended trading & investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up this week for our service, so act now through this column, and you can lock in $65 of savings. 

YES I AM READY! (CLICK HERE)

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied within your first 30 days. There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits too. Come take the next step!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.7K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group {Bad Beat Investing}, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.


Benefits of Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PAAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PAAS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAAS
--
PAASF
--
PAAS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.