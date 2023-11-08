Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 3:20 PM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), UWMC.WS
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.83K Followers

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake Kolo - Chief Business Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mathew Ishbia - Chairman, President & CEO

Andrew Hubacker - Executive VP, Chief Accounting Officer & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Bose George - KBW

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Jeffrey Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Mikhail Goberman - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the UWM Holdings Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Blake Kolo, you may begin your conference.

Blake Kolo

Good morning. This is Blake Kolo, Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 UWM Holdings Corporation's Earnings Call. Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings release that we issued this morning.

I will now turn the call over to Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage.

Mathew Ishbia

Thanks, Blake. Appreciate it, and thank you to everyone for joining the call. We had another great quarter, and I'm incredibly proud of our results and excited for the opportunity ahead. I know that every loan we do today means that much more opportunity for us when rates go back down in the next 6, 12, 18 months, and we're doing a lot of loans right now. So things are going great.

You're now seeing the reality of what I've been saying for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UWMC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UWMC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.