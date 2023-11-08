Derek White

Research Note Summary

Who can forget the funny and memorable duck mascot from insurer Aflac (NYSE:AFL), so today I'm hopping back into the duck pond to give this stock its 4-month review since my last note on it.

Since my last rating on this stock in June, when I rated it a hold, it has gone up a stunning 17.74% as of today's article writing, so it appears I correctly called for this stock to be held onto and saw the value in it back then. Those that follow me on Seeking Alpha know that I have uncovered quite a few hidden gems in the insurance sector lately.

Aflac - performance since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

In today's note, after applying my updated rating methodology, I decided to reaffirm my hold rating.

This rating was driven by such positives as positive YoY revenue growth, strength within its peer group, positive cashflow and dividend growth.

It was offset by negatives such as a high share price relative to the moving average, as well as overvaluation.

A key risk discussed was its $6.8B of debt, which has declined lately.

Methodology Used

My WholeScore Rating methodology looks at this stock holistically across multiple categories including key risks, and assigns a rating score. I exclusively cover stocks and foreign ADRs that are dividend-paying and trade on major US exchanges only (NYSE, Nasdaq).

Some of the data comes from the most recent FY23 Q3 results from Nov 1st, while the forward-looking sentiment relates to the upcoming FY23 Q4 earnings results not expected until Feb. 1st.

Growth vs Industry Peers

The life and health insurance space has many large players, so I put together the following table to compare the YoY revenue growth of 6 of them, primarily US and Canada based large insurers that also may be in additional businesses like retirement and annuities, etc.

From this table, we see that this peer group mostly saw negative growth in the period being tracked, with a -14% peer group average. My subject, Aflac, actually was 7.3% above the peer average here, beating my goal.

Aflac - growth vs peers (author analysis)

This industry's core business of insurance relies on customer policy premiums coming in, and a large portion of the extra cash is "invested" mostly into fixed-income securities, among other assets. Effective risk management is vital since a month or quarter with a spike in policy claim payouts due to some weather event or uptick in mortalities can have a business impact.

Pressure to control costs and be innovative has swept this industry, which some may consider boring, into the age of artificial intelligence and technology changes.

For example, a recent article in Forbes highlights how "AI" is playing an increasing role in this space:

This innovative application of machine learning to insurance claims management shows promise in reducing not just the cost and time associated with claims review, but also the potential for bias.

So, my impression of Aflac so far is that it is doing somewhat better than the peer group selected. Keep in mind also that in this industry many insurers use a network of independent agencies to act as their sales / distribution force.

CEO Dan Amos highlighted the key role played by agents / brokers to sell this insurer's diverse portfolio of solutions:

In the U.S., I remain encouraged by the continued improvement in the productivity of our agents and brokers as well as contribution from our growth initiatives, including group life and disability; network dental and vision; and consumer markets. As we enter into the fourth quarter, which is typically our strongest quarter of the year, we continue to work toward accelerating our momentum and reinforcing our leading position.

Financial Statements

The financial statements tell a mixed story on this stock.

From the income statement for most recent reported Q3, we can see that top-line revenue saw a 5% YoY growth, beating my goal. However, the bottom-line net income saw a nearly 12% YoY decline, causing disappointment and pointing to possible profitability concerns.

Aflac - financial statements (author analysis)

The cashflow statement shows a nice 26% YoY growth in free cash flow per share, however the balance sheet shows that positive equity took a slight 6% YoY decline.

Earlier we mentioned how paying out policy claims can have an impact on this type of business. As you can see, a plus for this company is that on a YoY basis they took a much smaller hit in the last reported quarter when it comes to claims benefit payouts:

Aflac - benefits paid (Seeking Alpha)

Further, another positive to mention is a YoY decline in interest expenses. This is particularly relevant today in a high rate environment:

Aflac - decrease in interest costs (Seeking Alpha)

I would say this type of business is a "sticky" one, because if you think about anytime you bought an insurance policy most people stick with that provider for a while at least, unless an insanely better rate is at the competitor perhaps, which is more true perhaps with auto insurance.

If you look at the "premium persistency rate" for Aflac, according to their own data, it is an impressive 79%, which I think shows a lot of sticky clients staying with this firm and continuing to pay premiums, a good sign for the revenue side.

Aflac - premium persistency (company Q3 results)

Dividends

As a dividend-income investor, I am looking for a stock with proven dividend growth but also a competitive yield.

When it comes to the dividends of Aflac, when comparing the Nov 2023 dividend with that of 3 years earlier, it shows a 50% growth in this period, which is impressive and shows this company's capacity to return capital back to its shareholders in the form of growing dividends.

Aflac - dividends (author analysis)

The yield of 2.06%, however, was definitely below the sector average and lost a rating point from me there, considering that the sector has a nearly 4% yield.

The positive call out here is that this firm has a long history of dividend growth, so it earned a spot in my dividend "quick picks" of the week.

According to their CEO's Q3 comments:

I am very pleased that 2023 marks 41 consecutive years of dividend increases, a record we treasure. Additionally, I am very happy with the Board's decision to increase the first quarter 2024 dividend 19%.

Again, I would consider this stock a decent dividend income play, despite the below average yield right now, which I think should tick up once the share price takes a dip again.

Share Price vs Moving Average

The latest share price as of the writing of this article, and the market close on Nov 7th, was $80.97.

If you compare it to the 200-day simple moving average (orange line), it is significantly higher than the average, and has been on a bullish trend since taking that dip back in the spring along with financial stocks that tanked.

Data by YCharts

Why does this matter?

If you are like me, you may be looking for dip-buying opportunities to snatch up this stock at a price below the moving average.

From my table below, it appears this stock is too expensive right now, being 14% above the 200 day average, so it lost a rating point in this category from me.

Aflac - share price vs moving avg (author analysis)

In my opinion, a much better buy opportunity was grabbing it during that spring dip, then holding.

Right now, as far as price goes, I consider it a bit overpriced.

Performance vs S&P 500 Index

The market momentum of this stock has proven to be strong, with its 1 year price return being 19.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 index in this time period by 30% and being my target.

Aflac - performance vs S&P 500 (author analysis)

In closer investigation, it appears it is not the sector itself that has the momentum, but rather this stock. For example, its insurance peer MetLife (MET) severely underperformed the S&P in this period, as did Prudential Financial (PRU).

However, its peer Primerica (PRI) surprisingly did even better on price return in this period than Aflac, seeing a 39.7% return while the S&P only saw a 15% return.

I expect continued positive momentum for Aflac as it continues to impress on top-line revenue growth.

Valuation and ROE

The valuation of this stock will be evaluated briefly here, from the forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio. In addition, I look at the return on equity as well.

Aflac - valuation & ROE (author analysis)

The forward P/E is just slightly overvalued vs its sector average, at 10.18, however the P/B is extremely overvalued, being 108% above its sector average.

The return on equity of nearly 19% is well above its sector average as well, beating my target.

What this data story tells us is I think the P/E is being pushed up by the "price" side of the ratio, since share price has skyrocketed yet earnings have fallen on a YoY basis, so perhaps the market expects future earnings to improve.

It is similar with the P/B ratio, the high share price is likely pushing that into overvalued territory, since the equity / book value side of that has dropped on a YoY basis.

When considering these overvaluations along with the high momentum vs the S&P 500, it paints a picture of an overly bullish market right now for this stock, not backed up by earnings growth.

Key Risks

A major risk in this industry is a large influx of policy claims, such as when a weather event occurs in a region, or a pandemic-related large influx of mortality claims. We already mentioned earlier, however, that Aflac has seen a decline in these lately.

So, the other key risk I want to highlight briefly is long-term debt. This firm has a significant amount of it, to the tune of $6.8B in debt. However, it has fallen on a YoY basis, just like interest expenses have fallen.

Aflac - drop in long term debt (Seeking Alpha)

Other peers in this industry have a much higher debt load, though. Prudential's is a whopping $19.66B in long term debt, while MetLife's is $82B in debt. I realize those may be much larger companies, and corporate debt is a common way to help finance the company, what I look for is trends as to whether the debt load is growing or coming down, which is relevant in a high rate environment where cost of debt is high.

Based on this evidence, I would say the credit risk for Aflac is only mild and so they will not lose a rating point in my analysis due to their debt which is decreasing.

Aflac - risk score (author analysis)

WholeScore Rating

Based on a WholeScore of 6, I gave this stock a hold/neutral rating today, which is a reaffirmation of my earlier rating of hold. So, applying my updated methodology, and 4 months after my initial note, did not alter the rating much.

Aflac - WholeScore (author analysis)

In comparison to the rating consensus, my rating agrees with the sentiment from SA analysts and Wall Street, but is more cautious than SA quant system which I think is a bit too bullish on this stock right now.

Aflac - rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

My Forward-Looking Sentiment

The insurance sector has presented some interesting opportunities this year when looking from the point of view of an investor, and Aflac right now appears to be a good dividend-income play more so than a great buying opportunity at this share price.

I continue to think it is a versatile industry but one that is also economically necessary as it allows consumers and businesses to "transfer risk" to a third-party, in this case an insurer.

If Aflac were in my portfolio now, I would hold on to it, and for those that bought during that spring price dip you are likely seeing a really nice price spread and unrealized capital gain right now.

Looking forward to Q4 and end of year results, I think Aflac will continue to rely on steady premiums from loyal policyholders, but in this industry the question is whether they can "grow" new policies faster than their competitors.

For now, the Aflac duck is still quacking loudly in the insurance pond it seems.