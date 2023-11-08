Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 3:56 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Jaffoni - Investor Relations

Perry Sook - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Biard - President and Chief Operating Officer

Lee Ann Gliha - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Carter - Senior Advisor

Conference Call Participants

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Benjamin Soff - Deutsche Bank

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Nick Zangler - Stephens Inc

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day and welcome to Nexstar Media Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Joe Jaffoni, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Jaffoni

Thank you, Shamali and good morning everyone. I’ll read the Safe Harbor language, and then we’ll get right into the call. All statements and comments made by management during this conference call other than statements of historical facts maybe deemed forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Nexstar cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements made during the call.

For additional details on these risks and uncertainties, please see Nexstar’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Nexstar’s subsequent public filings with the SEC. Nexstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that, it’s now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Nexstar Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook. Perry, please go ahead.

Perry Sook

Thank you, Joseph, and good

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NXST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NXST

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.