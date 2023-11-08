Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 4:01 PM ETNewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT), NEWTZ, NEWTI, NEWTL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Barry Sloane - President & CEO

Scott Price - CFO, NewtekOne HoldCo and Newtek Bank National Association

Nicholas Leger - EVP & CAO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Michael Perito - KBW

Scott Sullivan - Raymond James

Bryce Roe - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NewtekOne, Incorporated. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Barry Sloane

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. My name is Barry Sloane, President and CEO, Chairman of the Board of NewtekOne, Inc., a NASDAQ Company. Also presenting on today's call is Nicholas Leger, EVP and Chief Accounting Officer of NewtekOne; Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne and Newtek Bank National Association. We also have attending the call Nick Young, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Newtek Bank N.A.

For those of you that would like to follow along in the presentation today, we welcome you to go to our website, newtekone.com. NEWTKONE.com. While you're there, you might want to peruse the Newtek Advantage, which is our important business banking portal. However, today I'd like to direct you to the Investor Relations section where our conference call deck is being hung (ph).

On Slide number 1, we have our note regarding forward-looking statements. We'd like you all to be familiar with the contents of that particular slide.

