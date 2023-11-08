Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

US Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 4:06 PM ETU.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

US Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Reading - President, CEO & Director

Jake Martinez - SVP, Finance & Accounting

Carey Hendrickson - CFO

Eric Williams - COO, East

Conference Call Participants

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Lawrence Solow - CJS Securities

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Michael Petusky - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day. Welcome to the US Physical Therapy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded [Operator Instructions].

I'd like to turn the call over to Chris Reading, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Christopher Reading

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our US Physical Therapy third quarter 2023 earnings call. With me on the call this morning, include Carey Hendrickson, our CFO; Eric Williams and Graham Reeve, our Chief Operating Officers; Rick Binstein, our Executive Vice President and General Counsel; Jake Martinez, our Senior Vice President Accounting and Finance.

Before we being our discussion around our third quarter and year-to-date performance, we need to cover a brief disclosure. Jake, if you would please.

Jake Martinez

Thank you, Chris. This presentation contains forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current views and assumptions. The company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Christopher Reading

Thanks, Jake. So my commentary this morning is going to be at a high level, and following that Carey will cover the majority of our very detailed release more completely. Let me start

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About USPH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USPH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.