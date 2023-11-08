Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: All Good Things Must Come To An End (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 08, 2023
Summary

  • The bullish valuation setup for Google shares in January has flipped to a bearish setting in October-November.
  • Rising interest rates during 2023 and a potential recession in 2024 will negatively impact Google's future earnings and valuation.
  • The increasing number of antitrust lawsuits against Google is a significant risk factor for the company and investors.
  • My fair value target for share pricing of $125 earlier in the year has declined to $110 today.

I last wrote about Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a bullish January viewpoint here. I projected a +30% to +50% gain for the year, which has largely played out as expected. However, far lower valuations 10 months ago, combined with easier to

Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 37 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Paul Leibowitz
Paul Leibowitz
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (2.3K)
@Paul Frank

"either interest rates need to decline to support growth-stock valuations again, or prices for Big Tech names will have to come down to better balance with the yields available from bonds (like they have throughout Wall Street history). The fact Google does not pay a cash dividend will act as a huge weight on price, when 5%+ yields are available everywhere, including other equities, bonds, cash, etc."

I don't buy into into the basic premise of your article.

Please provide evidence that growth stocks of the liked of GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, META, etc. are interest rate sensitive.

One of the biggest asset bubbles in history occurred when rates averaged more than 6%. Yields were similar in the U.S. during the dot-com bubble: Ten year treasury yields averaged more than 6% from 1995 to 1999. The Nasdaq compounded at more than 40% per year in that time.
awealthofcommonsense.com/...
Paul Franke
Paul Franke
Today, 6:14 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.91K)
@Paul Leibowitz Growth rates at most Big Tech names are in the subpar 10% annual range during 2023-24 vs. 30% to 50% rates in their infancy. So, interest rate competition for investment dollars is very real. As an example, Google's share quote is still below its 2021 high around $150, because of rising rates, despite nice business expansion.

I could write a whole article on how the U.S. and global economies are in a very fragile, overindebted state vs. the 1990s.

Yet, this is only one factor working against Google's share price. A recession will lower earnings/sales growth further. Plus, U.S. government efforts to break up the company will likely drop growth and hurt investor valuations as it loses many of its competitive (anti-competitive?) advantages.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:47 PM
Premium
Comments (38.97K)
"Rising interest rates during 2023 and a potential recession in 2024 will negatively impact Google's future earnings and valuation."

Only Google? Who knew? I read that as my money is as good in Google as anywhere. And probably better.
lubo1612
lubo1612
Today, 5:31 PM
Premium
Comments (20)
These large companies are the biggest insurance against a possible recession. Next to customer staples.
Paul Franke
Paul Franke
Today, 5:36 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.91K)
@lubo1612 It's possible Google still "outperforms" the S&P 500 over the next 12 months on the downside. Say, the S&P 500 declines -20% vs. a -10% to -15% decline in Google. That would be a best-case scenario.

For me, it's still a better idea to step aside to see how the recession and trials evolve. For sure, if the government starts breaking up the company, future total returns for shareholders will be far lower than in the past.
Blue Shield
Blue Shield
Today, 5:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (197)
Prehaps shadow banning and censoring on GOOGLE has a little to do with it?
