Ferrari: Some Companies Deserve A 40x Multiple, But Beware Of Q4

Nov. 08, 2023 5:23 PM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Ferrari reported third-quarter results that handily beat expectations, with revenues growing 23.5% and EBITDA rising 37%.
  • Despite the extraordinary quarter, I encourage investors to remain cautious ahead of a margin drop in Q4, as well as the usual way-too-conservative guidance that management is expected to provide.
  • That being said, the long-term resiliency and steady growth runway remain intact for the Italian luxury carmaker.
  • I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $348 per share.
red sports car driving on a mountain road

Arand

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced third-quarter results that once again demolished expectations. Revenues grew a whopping 23.5% to €1.55B, and EBITDA grew 37% to €596M, driven by continued strong demand for personalization and a positive product mix.

As the Italian luxury powerhouse

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

