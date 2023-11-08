Arand

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced third-quarter results that once again demolished expectations. Revenues grew a whopping 23.5% to €1.55B, and EBITDA grew 37% to €596M, driven by continued strong demand for personalization and a positive product mix.

As the Italian luxury powerhouse continues to achieve one record after another, I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $348 per share but encourage investors to beware ahead of Q4.

Background

In March, I published a comprehensive article claiming Ferrari is 'In A League Of Its Own'. In the article, I demonstrated the company's differentiation in the automotive industry and showed how supposed high-end carmakers like Tesla (TSLA), Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF), Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRF), Stellantis (STLA), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), are not even remotely close in terms of pricing power, predictability, and desirability.

I wrote earnings follow-ups in May, and August, reiterating a Buy rating on both occasions. In short, I summarized the Buy thesis as follows:

My investment thesis in Ferrari is based upon the immense pricing power it possesses with its prestige brand, as the never-ending demand for its cars is resilient and isn't sensitive at all to the economic environment.

Now, let's dive into the company's third-quarter results, see how my projections fared compared to the consensus, and see why I believe investors should be cautious ahead of the fourth quarter.

Q3-23 Highlights

Ferrari reported consolidated revenues of €1.55B, a 23.5% increase from the prior year, while shipments increased by 8.5% to 3,392 cars, primarily reflecting higher prices, favorable product mix, and increased demand for personalization.

Based on its historical seasonality, Ferrari is on pace to deliver nearly 18% growth for the entire year, in line with my expectations and significantly above the company's initial guidance.

Ferrari Q3-23 Presentation

Revenue growth was broad-based across all segments except for Engines, which includes a contract with Maserati that's expiring in 2023 and is currently going through a run-off. It's important to note that this will be a slight headwind in 2024, as the company overlaps the last quarters which included sales generated under the contract.

Cars & Spare Parts grew 26% (29% at constant currency) to €1.33B, due to higher shipments, price, mix, and customizations. Sponsorship, Commercial, and Brand grew 14% (13% at constant currency) to €145M, mainly attributable to the better prior year Formula 1 ranking, new sponsorships, and the contribution from lifestyle activities. Lastly, Other revenues, which are primarily related to financial services activities, management of the Mugello racetrack, and other sports-related activities, increased by 40% (46% at constant currency) to €41M.

Ferrari Q3-23 Presentation

Looking at profitability, margins improved significantly, with EBIT and EBITDA growing by 41.6% and 37%, respectively. Operating margins improved by 350 bps, and EBITDA margins expanded by 380 bps.

Overall, there's nothing to dislike in Ferrari's third-quarter results. All of the company's models that are on the market are no longer available, with order books sold out until the end of 2025, and that's before the launch of the highly anticipated fully electric vehicle.

Important Notes From The Call

The theme of the earnings call was pretty similar to what we've gotten accustomed to. Management was rightfully enthusiastic about the "surprising" results, claiming that once again demand and efficiency were better than expected.

Ferrari Q3 2023 Earnings Release

Let's begin with the guidance. As we can see, the upgraded guidance now reflects a €800M upward revision to net revenues over the initial target, as well as a €340M upgrade for EBIT and a €480M increase for EBITDA. For context, we're talking about 16%, 28%, and 27% upgrades.

Consider an investor who found Ferrari overvalued based on the initial guidance, just to find out that what he modeled for 2025 was already achieved in 2023. That's how conservative the targets the company provides are, and I don't want to repeat myself talking about the 2026 targets provided on the last capital markets day, which are most likely going to be achieved as early as 2024. Keep this conservatism in mind for our next section.

Other important notes are the confirmation of the Q4-25 launch for the fully electric vehicle, and the company's ability to lower its dependency on any one sponsor, as exposure to the largest sponsor declined from 60% to 13%.

Unfavorable Fourth-Quarter Setup

So at this point, you might ask yourselves, why does the title of this article sound way more cautious than my previous ones. Let's answer that question now.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, Ferrari is now trading at all-time highs, following a nearly 57% rally year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Despite achieving all-time highs, the P/E multiple is still below the 2022 high point, and when considering there's only one quarter left in 2023, the FWD multiple shown in the graph is somewhat misleading. Looking at the consensus EPS for 2024, Ferrari is actually trading at a 40.3x multiple, which is actually almost 7% below historical averages.

So simply put, I estimate Ferrari is still slightly undervalued, and valuation is not the reason for the unfavorable setup.

Ahead of the fourth quarter, I encourage investors to remain cautious because of two important points. First, management is going to provide guidance for 2024, and with pretty high certainty, it will come in below consensus estimates. Typically, the stock responds negatively to such guidance, even if at this point, long-term investors and analysts pretty much ignore the company's guidance.

A selloff in light of a disappointing guidance is even more likely considering the growing popularity of the luxury carmaker, which has now beaten the market significantly for the last two years, while almost doubling its dividend payout.

Second, there should be a significant margin drop in Q4. As the CFO explained on the call:

If you look at Q4, what is different compared to the previous quarter is volumes, lower allocation [of revenue recognition - Y.R] to the fourth quarter. It's designed that way from the beginning of the year. Secondly, we have a specificity in terms of the overall seasonality of the spending, particularly R&D expenses to the P&L. In addition, if you go to the EBIT margin level, then you should take into consideration that D&A [depreciation & amortization - Y.R] are going to grow in the Q4. And this is due to 2 elements, one is the start of production of a couple of new models. And the second one is some projects that we are going to start depreciating. --- Antonio Piccon, Chief Financial Officer, Q3-23 Earnings Call

The current full-year guidance reflects an EBIT margin drop to the low twenties, which is lower than the 21.8% in Q4-22 and the 22.6% in Q4-21. While I don't think we'll get as low as that, given what we discussed so far about the relevancy of the guidance, a margin drop is a certainty at this point. And again, after an immense rally, even expected bad news could cause a selloff.

To conclude this point, I am not saying sell your shares, and Ferrari remains one of my largest holdings. I am saying investors should take the unfavorable setup into account.

Conclusion

I still view the Italian carmaker as pretty much invincible, and as we discussed in the past, we should know better than to fall into pessimism based on management's inexplicably conservative guidance targets. However, following the latest rally, and reaching the climax of a new all-time high, I encourage investors to remain cautious ahead of an expected margin drop in Q4, as well as beware of the high probability for another way-too-conservative guidance for 2024.

The somewhat under-the-radar stock is growing increasingly popular driven by Ferrari's unparalleled resiliency, two years of crushing the market returns, and almost doubling the dividend payout. As such, the possibility of higher volatility is growing.

Keeping all of that in mind, I still estimate Ferrari is attractively valued for long-term investors. Since becoming CEO, Benedetto Vigna has more than delivered on everything he said and demonstrated he is clearly able to lead one of the most prestigious businesses in the world to achieve one high after another.

Therefore, I reiterate a Buy rating, with a price target of $348 a share.