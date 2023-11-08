Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EWX: Outperforming EM Small-Cap ETF Makes A Great Portfolio Diversifier

Dan Victor, CFA
Summary

  • The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX) provides diversified exposure to small-cap companies in developing economies.
  • EWX has historically outperformed broad EM benchmarks and has gained 11% in 2023.
  • The fund's sector and country allocations have contributed to its strong performance, with a focus on technology and underweighting in financials and Chinese stocks.
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) invests in companies from developing economies with a market cap under $2 billion. The attraction here is the diversified exposure to a group of stocks that may benefit from stronger potential long-term

Dan Victor, CFA
Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

