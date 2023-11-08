Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 5:07 PM ETXPEL, Inc. (XPEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - IMS IR

Ryan Pape - President and CEO

Barry Wood - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Dyer - Craig Hallum

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the XPEL, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, John Nesbett, IMS Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

John Nesbett

Good morning, and welcome to our conference call to discuss XPEL's financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

On the call today, Ryan Pape, XPEL's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Barry Wood, XPEL's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the business operations and review the company's financial results. Immediately after the prepared comments, we'll take questions from our call participants. A transcript of this call will be available on the company's website after the call. I'll take a moment to read the safe harbor statement.

During the course of this call, we'll make certain forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets and execution of the company's growth strategy. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed in these statements. Some of these factors are discussed in detail in our most recent Form 10-K, including under the Item 1A Risk Factors filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XPEL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPEL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.