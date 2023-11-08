Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Neil Backhouse - Head of IR

Vicki Hollub - President and CEO

Richard Jackson - President, Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management

Rob Peterson - SVP and CFO

Ken Dillon - Senior Vice President and President International Oil and Gas Operations

Mike Avery - President and General Manager of 1PointFive

Conference Call Participants

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Douglas Leggate - Bank of America

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Matt Portillo - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Occidental's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Neil Backhouse, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Neil Backhouse

Thank you, Anthony. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Occidental's third quarter 2023 conference call. On the call with us today are Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Jackson, President, Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management; Rob Peterson, Executive Vice President, Essential Chemistry; Ken Dillon, Senior Vice President and President International Oil and Gas Operations; and Mike Avery, President and General Manager of 1PointFive.

This afternoon, we will refer to slides available on the Investors section of our website. The presentation includes a cautionary statement on Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements that will be made on the call this afternoon. We'll also reference a few non-GAAP financial measures today. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure can be found in the schedules to our earnings release and on our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Vicki. Vicki, please go ahead.

Vicki Hollub

Thank you, Neil, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OXY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OXY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.