Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 5:18 PM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Forsberg - Vice President of Investor Relations of Southwest Gas Holdings.

Karen Haller - President & CEO

Robert Stefani - CFO

Justin Brown - President of Southwest Gas Corporation

Paul Daily - President & CEO, Centuri Group

Chad Van Sweden - CFO, Centuri Group

Conference Call Participants

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan

Christopher Ellinghaus - Siebert Williams Shank

Ryan Levine - Citi

Tanner James - Bank of America

Stephen D’Ambrisi - Granite Lake

Operator

Welcome to Southwest Gas Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and our webcast is live. A replay will be available later today for the next 12 months on the Southwest Gas Holdings website. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Justin Forsberg, Vice President of Investor Relations of Southwest Gas Holdings.

Justin Forsberg

Thank you, MJ and hello, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. This morning, we issued and posted a Southwest Gas Holdings website, our third quarter 2023 earnings release and the associated Form 10-Q. The slides accompanying today's call are also available on Southwest Gas Holdings' website. We'll refer to those slides by number throughout the call today.

Please note that on today's call, we will address certain factors that may impact this year's earnings and provide some longer-term guidance. Some of the information that will be discussed today contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's assumptions on what the future holds, but are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties surrounding the impacts of future economic conditions and regulatory approvals. This cautionary note as well as a note regarding non-GAAP measures is included on Slides two and three of this presentation.

Today's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SWX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.