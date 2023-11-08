Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.84K Followers

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodny Nacier - Investor Relations

Vijay Manthripragada - President and Chief Executive Officer

Allan Dicks - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America

Wade Suki - Capital One

Stephanie Yee - JP Morgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Rodny Nacier from Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rodny Nacier

Thank you. And welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call.

Joining me on the call are Vijay Manthripragada, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allan Dicks, Chief Financial Officer. During our discussion today, we will be referring to the earnings presentation, which is available on the Investors section of our website. Our earnings release is also available on the website.

Moving to slide two. I would like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ in a material way due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that should be considered in evaluating our operating performance and financial outlook. We refer you to our recent SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect any forward-looking statements, as well as future performance. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MEG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MEG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.