Crescent Point Energy: Management Found Another Bargain With Hammerhead Acquisition

Long Player
Summary

  • Crescent Point Energy management completed the Hammerhead acquisition to improve company finances and grow more cheaply than organic growth. The value of 2P reserves comes for free.
  • Crescent Point Energy faced financial stress due to debt and drop in cash flow when oil prices dropped back in 2015. It's now a far better company.
  • Management is prioritizing debt payment and making accretive acquisitions like the Hammerhead acquisition to improve the company's financial situation and future prospects.
  • A management that successfully turns around a financially stressed company heading toward the hereafter (fast) is a very rare management.
  • Investors should expect the superior results to continue. Technology improvements should make the acquisition an even better deal.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) management is still finding bargains that can improve the company finances and grow the company more cheaply than is the case of organic growth. The Hammerhead acquisition exceeds that goal as management presents this as the

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Long Player
20.16K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPG BTE EQT CVE OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

grcinak
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
Thanks for the article, @long Player

Your work in examining small cap E&P companies is peerless.

Edited to say: The best of the best.
Vaalue
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
I have a large position in CPG, so the very short-term "paper" loss was a little unsettling in the last few days--- from short-term panicked investors in addition to some institutional money managers (who often have the attention span of a long weekend) selling their shares after the Hammerhead acquisition... However, for longer-term investors (like me), I think this will be accretive, and this fairly new management team seems to be making reasonable decisions moving forward.....I bought a little more right around market close today to take advantage of the markets over-reaction...With the price of oil and natural gas headed upward mid and longer term (inevitable, not just probable), I agree with you that this is a good longer-term investment...Long CPG, CVE, MPC, BTE, EQT, VET, and CIVI....
R Phillips
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Yeah. I do not want to be first, but ---

I am not sure what it means? What I do think is, energy stocks have a bright future.

It has been a tough week. I am fishing for top of breed with top free cash flow.

See you at school or in the funny papers!
